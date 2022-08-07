Bawumia commissions Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Central Mosque, School Complex

General News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday inaugurated the Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Central Mosque and School Complex at Ablekuma-Joma in the Greater Accra Region for worship, teaching and learning of Islamic values to young ones.



The mosque and the school were constructed by His Eminence National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu as a place of worship and education for young Muslim children on Qu'ran recitation.



The ceremony attracted high-profile personalities across the country and high-powered Muslim delegations from Nigeria and Senegal.



In an address, Vice President Bawumia said Sheikh Sharubutu had been a champion of community and national development, especially in education, and his latest charity works attested to his commitment to service and humanity.



"I am constantly humbled and inspired by Sheikh Sharubutu's prolific and unstinting charitable works.



"May the Almighty Allah reward him," he said.



Dr Bawumia noted that the National Chief Imam had been an iconic of tolerance and peace in Ghana and Africa whose charitable works had made a difference in the lives of many Muslims.



He lauded the Chief Imam for facilitating the construction of various school blocks at Shakura, Nima, Fadama and an ongoing one at Tenkoran to promote education in Muslim Communities.



The Vice President pledged the Government's commitment to promoting access and inclusive education for all Ghanaians of school-going age to serve as a foundation for national growth and development.



Vice President Bawumia donated an amount of GHc100,000 to the National Chief Imam for his charity works and to build more schools and mosques across the country.



Sheikh Sharubutu, who spoke through his Spokesperson, said the development could only take place on the foundation of knowledge and urged the government to remain steadfast in investing in the children's education for a brighter future.