Bawumia commended for digital transformation as Ghanaians welcome Ghana.Gov platform

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia continues to earn plaudits for his sterling role in leading Ghana's remarkable digital transformation.



With the government having launched a convergent digital platform, Ghana.Gov, which has brought together government services and payments onto one platform, the Vice President's role in leading the digitization drive of government agencies, which have led to the implementation of Ghana.Gov has been applauded.



On the eve of the launch of the landmark digital portal, Vice President Bawumia was honoured as Africa’s Digital Revolutionary Leader Of The Decade, by the Initiators of Change Foundation, an organisation focused on governance, poverty reduction, empowerment and human resource.



The citation which accompanied the recognition of the Vice President read: “Upon your assumption of office as the Vice President of Ghana, we recognise that you have re-directed Ghana’s manual systems to that of digitization to fast-track the national development agenda.



“You spearheaded the paperless and digitization agenda of Ghana to formalise and transform the country’s economy and further bring about inclusion. Notable among your initiatives include the Zipline technology otherwise known as drones for quicker healthcare delivery, paperless National Health Insurance registration and renewal, paperless port system, digitization of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), National Digital Property Addressing System, National ID Cards, ECG power purchase made easy, mobile payments interoperability platform, and many others.



“These technological introductions have reduced the cost of doing business and have rather increased productivity.



“For these and many more, the Initiators of Change Foundation would want to honour you as ‘Africa’s Digital Revolutionary Leader of the Decade’ in recognition and appreciation of the positive impact you have made on society and the development of Ghana.”



At the launch of the Ghana.Gov on Tuesday, key players at the ceremony acknowledged and commended Dr Bawumia for his role in driving Ghana's digital transformation.



Both the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah and the Minister for Communications and Digitalization Ursula Owusu Akuful commended the Vice President for his starring role.



The Communications Minister spoke of her Ministry’s effective collaboration with the Vice President and his office towards the delivery of the Ghana.Gov platform.



For the Finance Minister, he summed up his praise by saying: "We thank the Vice President for his fight for digitalization from the very beginning of the administration."



PLAUDITS FOR GHANA.GOV



Meanwhile, a cross-section of Ghanaians have welcomed the newly launched Ghana.Gov digital platform, which allows the public to access government services and also make payments for government services on one platform www.ghana.gov.gh.



A number of Ghanaians have responded positively to it, and also shared their experiences on both traditional and social media after accessing the platform.



"This is absolutely the way to go. Pay for government service with little human interface. May our dreams come true,' wrote I mani Vice President, Kofi Bentil on his Facebook page.



Respected lawyer Kweku Azar said in a Facebook comment that: "It is impressive. I tried it."



On both Facebook and Twitter, many other people have been commenting about how easy and exciting the platform is, and showering praises on the Vice President for spearheading the government's digital transformation.



