Bawumia can’t beat Mahama - Ken Agyapong

Tuesday, 19 September 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated categorically that his party has no chance of winning the 2024 elections if it makes Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, its candidate for the election.



According to him, the vice president has lost credibility and would be rejected by Ghanaians if he is made the candidate of the party for the 2024 presidential elections.



Agyapong, who made these remarks in an interview on Kessben TV, on Monday, September 18, 2023, added that the vice president has lost credibility because the very statement he made when the NPP was in opposition has come to haunt him.



“Whether you like it or not, if you vote for Bawumia, you can’t beat Mahama… ‘If your fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you,’ was I the person who made this statement?



“… the man (Dr Bawumia) went out there and said ‘when your fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate would expose you’. Has it changed? If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundamentals would be what,” he said in Twi.



The MP, who is one of Dr Bawumia’s contenders for the NPP flagbearership position, said that he is doing no wrong by criticising the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Dr Bawumia-led government because he and other businessmen in the country have lost huge amount of money due to the bad performance of the economy.



“When I say these things, people say I am controversial… when I lost some of my money, did someone tell me that I’m an NPP man so my money should be saved? If I have lost money, am I the only businessman who has lost money?” he quizzed.



The presidential hopeful further said that he would beat former President John Dramani Mahama, the candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) because he has “no baggage” like the former president and Dr Bawumia.



He added that his criticism of the record of Bawumia is only to warn the delegate of the party against making him, (the vice president) their candidate for the 2024 elections because he would make the NPP go into opposition.



