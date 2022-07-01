Bawumia can’t be president – NDC’s Yaw Boateng Gyan declares

Politics of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A former National Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has counselled Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia not to waste time contesting to be flagbearer of NPP.



According to the NDC stalwart, Dr. Bawumia has served two full terms as Vice President and the political trend dictates that you can’t serve for more than eight years in Ghana.



“Anyone who has been to the presidency either as Vice President or President before, what I see is that [you can’t be president for more than eight years]…If I were Bawumia, for me, I would think twice”, he made the disclosure in an interview with Kwamina Sam Biney on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show.



The ex-national organiser believes that the eight-year term is possibly a divine manifestation, therefore, following the trend Dr. Bawumia has served his full term and can’t be president again.



Mr. Boateng Gyan explained further that “we miss out on a lot of things but if we pay attention to details we would understand God. Since the Fourth Republic everyone who has been to the presidency has done eight years.



"Either you become president for two terms or you become vice for four years and subsequently president for another four years.



"Starting from Rawlings, he served eight years. Kufuor and Aliu Mahama did eight years and when Aliu stood for president he didn’t get it, meaning he’s served his full term. Prof Mills came with Mahama…and Mahama became Vice for four years and later president for another four, what happened when he stood in 2016, he lost [likewise 2020].”



He also advised former president Mahama to heed his counsel and withdraw as flagbearer for a new face to represent the NDC.



According to him, John Mahama can be an ‘ebusua panyin’ to give counsel and direction to whoever becomes president when they err or deviate using his experience as former president.