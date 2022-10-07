You are here: HomeNews2022 10 07Article 1638086

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia boogies to Buga as he marks his 59th birthday

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is marking his 59th birthday.

As part of the activities marking the day, the politician has been captured in a video making merry with some close friends and families.

The video, shared on Facebook by KB Mensah, shows Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, dressed in all white and surrounded by people in equally white attire, showing off his dancing skills as he boogies to the popular Buga tune.

As he boogied, the people around him cheered him on.

One of the people seen in the video is the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central and Minister of the Greater Accra Region, Henry Quartey.

Watch the video of the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, below:



AE/BOG

