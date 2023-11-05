Bawumia appreciates Aliu Mahama’s inspiration, role in his political journey

Politics of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has appreciated the late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama for his role in his life.



In his victory speech, after he was declared the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, the Vice President said the former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama and his wife were an inspiration to him.



“I also thank former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama and his wife Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama for their inspiration. May the almighty God continue to bless their souls,” he said.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been elected as the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party. The political party under his leadership is seeking to break the eight-year cycle of political parties in the country.



The Vice President has said that he will need the support of every member of the political party in order to make history in 2024.



