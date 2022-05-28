Bawumia and Ken Agyapong may appeal to delegates better than Alan - Ben Ephson

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Kennedy Agyapong declares interest in NPP flagbearership race



Assin Central MP made announcement via Facebook video



Alan and Bawumia front runners before Ken joined



Veteran journalist and pollster Ben Ephson has identified a weakness with the purported ambition of Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen to become the next flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.



According to Ephson, Kyerematen's main contenders in the persons of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong; appeal more to delegates.



In explaining his views on the May 27, 2022 edition of Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoɔ morning show, Ephson who is also Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper said the Minister’s contenders have the disposition to be more appealing to delegates than he does.



“One thing which is clear, the advantage Bawumia and Kennedy are likely to have over Alan is that these two have been contributing at various levels over time.



“Alan after contesting the flagbearership goes to work outside. He thrives on the Kufuor faction since 2007. But if you look at the demographics, you are looking at 15 years ago.



"When you look at the demographics of the 200,000 people who are going to vote, majority are below 50, so that issue of Alan representing the Kufuor faction I’m sure the delegates would elect someone who is electable but they will also lean towards someone who has been helping them,” he stressed.



Out of the three personalities, only Kennedy Agyapong has publicly expressed his interest in becoming flagbearer. He made the disclosure in an interview with the Announcer Newspaper in mid-week from the United States.



Agyapong's message to the party's rank and file is that he is the best man to help the party break the eight.



The party is expected to hold national election to pick a new flagbearer in 2023 ahead of the next polls. Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen are seen as front runners to succeed President Akufo-Addo.



"When I become the President of Ghana, I will use tourism to develop Ghana. President Akufo-Addo has done very well with his 1 District 1 Factory as well as the Free SHS," Kennedy Agyapong said.



He praised President Akufo-Addo for the significant improvement he has done within the educational sector, especially with the introduction of his flagship Free SHS.



"Look at the graduates coming up, they need jobs and I can tell you gold, cocoa, all minerals put together; if you develop your tourist sites, it promotes the tourism of the country. There is no way that all that the mineral resources have can be compared to what is in the tourism sector but we have overlooked tourism for so long that I think that, this is the time.



"When Ghanaians give me the opportunity, this is a dream that I have and with discipline, we shall all wake up, and work hard [we can achieve it]. I will enforce discipline in my administration.



"I will introduce the ‘clock system’ so that every government worker that goes to work can be able to ‘clock’ to indicate the time of reporting and vice versa. Time is money and we waste a lot of time in Ghana doing so many things that are unnecessary.



"If you give me the chance within 100 days, I will change the mindset of the people; we have to get a positive mindset to develop this country and we can do it," Agyapong stressed.