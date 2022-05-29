Bawumia and Alan lose Western Region; the shadow of Joe Ghartey looms

Politics of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: Melvin Tarlue

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten have seen their preferred candidates in the Western Regional Elections of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) losing big time.



The key defeated candidates were pushing either Dr. Bawumia's presidential bid or that of Mr. Kyerematen. But they were whipped convincingly in the Elections, with NPP Presidential candidate aspirant and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey appearing to be the favorite presidential candidate aspirant.



Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed who polled 149 votes in the Western Regional Organizer Elections of the NPP, is the coordinator of Dr. Bawumia's campaign in the Western Region. Mr. Mohammed lost to Amoabeng Owusu Acheampong who won with 181 votes.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who is also a coordinator of Dr. Bawumia's presidential candidate Elections in the region, also saw his personal assistant, Charles Cobbina aka Kempis, who is pushing Dr. Bawumia's bid, losing the NPP Regional Secretary Elections in the Western Region. Kempis garnered 48 votes as against the eventual winner Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa 196 votes.



The Coordinator for the Minister of Food and Agriculture who in the past Coordinated for Alan Cash and also reported to have been sharing money allegedly from Dr Bawumia to delegates, James Obeng Jr., also lost miserably in the Regional 1st Vice Chairman elections, polling just 15 votes as against 191 votes from Asafoakye Badu who won the race.



Emmanuel Acquah who stood for the Western Regional Secretary position of the NPP with alleged financial assistance from Alan Kyeremanten was also defeated. He polled only 57 votes.



Dr. Bawumia's preferred candidate, Al-Labib Imam Ali, however, won the Western Regional Nasara elections.



It was clear that the Western Regional NPP elections was a fight among the four presidential candidate aspirants namely Hon. Ghartey, Dr. Bawumia, Mr. Kyeremanten, Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and it is clear at the end of the day that Joe Ghartey stands tall.



The Western Region seems to be pushing to have Hon. Ghartey lead the NPP in the 2024 presidential elections.



Meanwhile, the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Francis Ndede Siah, stood unopposed.