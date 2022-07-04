Bawumia allowed 'men from Kyebi' to make him malign IMF in 2015 - NDC MP

General News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Ghanaians suffering economic hardship



Government signs up for an IMF programme



Opposition mock government for decision to seek IMF support



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi has lamented the role Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia played years back in lambasting the International Monetary Fund, IMF.



Bawumia, by virtue of being veep is head of government's Economic Management Team, EMT; hence in the wake of government's decision to enter an IMF programme, he has come under critique from some quarters.



Calls for his resignation at least from the EMT has been made whiles for the Finance Minister, the call to sack him continues to rage.



For the South Dayi MP, it is worrying that a government that had sworn it would not go to the international lender is now set to hold talks with the outfit.



Dafeamekpor pointed out the role VP Bawumia played while in opposition in demonizing the IMF after the John Dramani Mahama government opted to enter a programme in 2015.



"I feel sorry for Dr. Bawumia simply for the kinds of things the men from Kyebi got him to say to malign IMF & its programmes including dubious academic lectures only to return to the same institution as Head of Ghana & Economic Mgt Team is truly spectacular in form & character," he tweeted.



His post was accompanied by a March 2015 flyer for a lecture organized by the Central University College under the theme: The IMF Bailout, Will the Center Hold?'



The VP has yet to comment on the decision by government to turn to the IMF amid an economic downturn.





Government on July 1, 2022 took the decision to begin formal engagements with IMF contrary to its earlier position of not returning to the Fund.The decision has since divided public opinion.If the engagement is successful, it will be the seventeenth time the country has returned to the Bretton Woods Institution for economic support.Some reasons the government has consistently cited for which it made a U-turn on its earlier position on the IMF is the twin crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.