Bawumia, Second Lady mourn late Ramatu Aliu Mahama

Late Ramatu Aliu Mahama dies at the age of 70



Late Second Lady died from a protracted illness



Family of the deceased to formally communicate funeral arrangements



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia together with Second Lady Samira Bawumia, have both expressed their sadness at the demise of Ramatu Aliu Mahama, wife of the late Vice President Aliu Mahama.



In a post shared on his social media handle, Dr. Bawumia described the late second lady as a loving mother who had been a great source of inspiration to him.



“I have learnt with sadness the passing of H.E. Hajia Rahmatu Mahama, former Second Lady of the Republic.



“Hajia Rahmatu was a loving mother and a great source of inspiration to me. I will miss her dearly. May the Almighty Allah welcome her and also grant her Jannatul Firdaus,” Dr. Bawumia wrote on his Facebook page.



On her part, the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia also in a post shared on her Facebook timeline described the late Ramatu Aliu Mahama as a mother for all who will fondly be remembered.



“I am sad to learn about the passing of Former Second Lady, Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama. Hajia was a mother to all and will be fondly remembered. May Allah grants her Jannatul Firdaus,” she posted.











Hajia Ramatu Mahama, the wife of Ghana’s late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama reportedly died on April 7.



According to the report, Hajia Ramatu Mahama died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



She died at the age of 70.



Plans are being made for her funeral in line with Islamic customs as well as officially informing the State of her passing.



The final plans for her funeral and burial will be announced after the emergency family meeting.



Hajia Ramatu is said to have passed away surrounded by her family and children.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as other high profile government officials are reported to have visited the former second lady in her final days while on admission at Ghana’s leading medical facility.



Hajia Ramatu Mahama fondly referred to as Neè Egala, had been fighting a heart-related sickness for over two years and had been to the United Kingdom for treatment.



Reports of her death emerged during her stay in London but was quickly debunked in a statement by her son, Farouk Mahama who is the Member of Parliament for Yendi.



Upon her arrival from London some four months ago, Hajia Rarmatu was greeted by family and loved ones at the Kotoka International Airport.



Her condition however is said to have deteriorated leading to her admission to Korle Bu.



The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama comes from a family of political history.



Her father is the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD, in the First Republic who also doubles as a founder of the PNP, now PNC.



She was the second lady between 2001 and 2008, under the John Agyekum Kufour government in which her late husband served as vice president.



The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama is survived by four children, namely; Salma Mahama, Farouk Mahama, MP for Yendi, Fayad Mahama, and Halim Mahama.



She would have turned 71 on October 15, 2022.