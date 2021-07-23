Bawumia, Northern caucus haven't treated us fairly - Agbogbloshie scrap dealers

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The scrap dealers from Agbogbloshie have finally moved to their new site at Teacher Mante



• The traders have however expressed disappointment in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because they say, as one of them, he has not shown any concern



• They are also worried that especially now when there are no jobs, they are being treated this unfairly



Some displaced scrap dealers from Agbogbloshie Market have expressed great disappointment in the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for not showing any concern about their plight.



The traders were displaced after a demolition exercise affected them, although they later claimed they were assured they would not be affected by the intended demolition exercise.



Eventually, the government acquired a new land for them at Teacher Mante, along the Amassaman road, to move to.



Speaking to GhanaWeb TV on behalf of the workers, one of the traders, whose name was not given, said that much as it is a difficult thing for them to relocate, they are guided by the fact that there are no jobs in the country.



He explained that after toiling so much to create their own jobs, it is disappointing that one of their own, who is the vice president of the country, has not intervened in their case or shown any concern either.



"Unemployment is too much in Ghana and scrap dealers, we came down and sat here, formed our own business and it is helping us, helping our families, and helping our kids. Now, the government didn't create any jobs for us; we created our own jobs and later on, they came back and demolished [our structures].



"Me, I know that what [they] did, they didn't try for us; we the Northerners, they didn't try for the Northerners especially our own vice president. Since then, we [haven't] even heard any message from him and even our Northern caucus - all of them are there. This will worsen the economy again because everybody knows that in Ghana, we lack jobs," he explained.



The Minister for the Greater Accra region, Henry Quartey, has been on a campaign titled "Make Accra Work Again," which has so far seen him restoring discipline to a number of major spots in Accra including the Agbogbloshie Onion Market.







