Bawumia, Kan Dapaah, Ayorkor Botchway, IGP, others mourn with Tobinco

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined several well-wishers on Saturday at the forecourt of the State House for the memorial service of the late Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin, mother of Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, Group Chairman for Tobinco Group of Companies.



Also present at the memorial service were the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Odame.



The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, Chairman for the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, CEO for Zoomlion Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Ghanaian International Evangelist, Lawrence Tetteh, former Minister of State and Founder of the Salt and Light Ministries Joyce Aryee and Gospel artiste Evangelist Dianah Asamoah were also present to mourn with Tobinco.



Tobinco’s mother, Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin who was born in 1937 died on 24th, December 2021 after she took a short sickness at age 84.



A thanksgiving service will be held at the Church of Pentecost, Awudua-Tarkwa tomorrow Sunday, May 8, 2022.



The final funeral rites will also be held at the Community Center at Awudua after the Thanksgiving service at 10 a.m.



The attire for the entire programme is black and white.



