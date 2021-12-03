Bawumia, Chief Imam join former 2nd Lady to thank Allah after short illness

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Hajia Ramatu Mahama returns to Ghana



Hajia Ramatu is thanking God for surviving an ailment



Chief Imam and Dr. Bawumia present at the grounds of the ceremony



A thanksgiving service has been organised for the former second lady of Ghana, Hajia Ramatu Mahama following her arrival in the country two days ago from the UK.



This is after she survived a short-term illness.



Hajia Ramatu was married to the late vice president Aliu Mahama during former president John Kufour’s tenure.



It will be recalled that, Hajia Ramatu Mahama was rumoured to be dead in September after she travelled to the UK to seek medical treatment but the claim got trashed by her son Farouk Aliu Mahama in a Facebook post.



In attendance at the ceremony were Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of the republic and Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the Chief Imam of Ghana.



Watch a video from the ceremony below:



