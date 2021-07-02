Bawumia, Chief Imam and others visit Ejura

Regional News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has visited troubled Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti region to commiserate with families that lost loved ones in recent skirmishes.



He was accompanied by the National Chief Imam Shiekh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu and the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah among other dignitaries.



Meanwhile, government has named a 3-member Committee of Inquiry to probe the circumstances that led to the Ejura killings of June 29.



The 3-member committee includes Justice George Kingsley Koomson, a justice of the Court of Appeal; Security Expert, Vladmir Antwi-Danso and the Executive Director of Penplusbyte, Miss Juliet A. Amoah.



The committee is expected to complete its work within ten days and subsequently provide a detailed report with recommendations for appropriate action by July 09, 2021.