Bawumia, Ambrose Dery, IGP, arrive at Apiate accident scene

Regional News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many feared dead in Bogoso explosion



Leadership of emergency response team to update Ghanaians at 11am



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to assess effectiveness of emergency effort



A team of government officials and the leadership of the emergency response have arrived at the Apiate where some 17 lives have been claimed after an explosion on January 20.



The team are there to examine the situation and the effective measures that have been put in place to ensure control of the situation after the explosion.



The team which is led by the Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia include the Minister for the interior, Ambrose Dery, Inspector General of Police, George Dampare, Minister for Lands and Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Director General of NADMO, Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh among others.



The team is expected to address the media to give updates on the incident at 11am today.

Background



Over five hundred people have been rendered homeless at Apiate, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in an explosion, killing about seventeen people and leaving several others severely injured.



All houses in the community, church buildings, stores and all structures have collapsed, leaving residents in the community homeless.



The explosion was caused by a truck belonging to a mining service contractor MAXAM that was involved in a collision causing an explosion in the community.



The truck carrying the explosives was from Bogoso heading towards Kinross, a mining company in Chirano in the Western North Region, 140 kilometers away from the explosion site.



Below is video from the Ghana Police service









