Bawumia, Alan 'win big' debate too early - John Boadu

Politics of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticized Alan/Bawumia debate that emerged after the party's regional elections held over the weekend.



The NPP held its regional executive elections over the weekend in 15 out of 16 regions in the country.



Apart from the Western North Region where the incumbent Regional Chairman, William Benjamin Assuah, lost to Benjamin Armah, all the regional chairmen in the 14 other regions retained their seats.



Some political pundits have suggested most of the regional chairmen who won belonged to the camp of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; hence a big win for Veep. Others felt it was a big win for Alan Kyerematen.



John Boadu however believes it's premature to engage in such discussions.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said: "We already have a code of conduct that prevents us from engaging in such discussions until the national election council gives the go-ahead but these things are too early…the most important thing is that the election has been successful."