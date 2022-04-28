Bawumia-Alan ticket won't work - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alan Kyerematen tipped to beat Bawumia in NPP Primaries



Nana Akomea propose Alan-Bawumia ticket for NPP in 2024 elections



NPP vows to 'Break The 8'



Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said that a Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen ticket for 2024 elections would not work.



According to him, most polls have tipped the Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen to beat the Vice President in the NPP primaries to become the flagbearer.



Speaking on Metro TV program, Good Morning Ghana, Kwesi Pratt noted that it will be difficult to get Kyerematen to join Bawumia.



His comment comes on the back of a proposal by former NPP Communications Director, Nana Akomea, who wants the frontrunners to pair for the next elections.



“We are talking about permutations and so on. At a time when the Alan campaign is reinvigorated and actually believes it is winning the primaries and at a time when most of the scientific surveys I have seen points to an Alan victory.



“I’m sure you have seen the one which was done by Global Info Analytics. The polls are showing that in a straight fight with Former President John Dramani Mahama, Alan Kyerematen has the edge [over Bawumia]to do better.



“So, in this situation what will happen. The people who started this Alan- Bawumia ticket thought that it was a way of assuaging Alan Kyerematen so that he will come on the Bawumia ticket. That ain’t gonna work. What we see and what we know that ain’t going to work,” Kwesi Pratt insisted.



Background



Nana Akomea, in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV, said that the NPP should reach a consensus an have Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen form a team.



He suggested that the pairing fit the North-South combination which has become characteristic of party tickets for elections.



"The party should be able to have a consensus and have the two leading candidates, run together. For a very simple reason, for the first time, the two leading candidates satisfy the North-South divide.



"If Alan won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the North, if Bawumia won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the South. It is going to resolve an acrimonious situation that the party may not be able to recover from.



"I would want a certain consensus to be built within the party to have the two of them run together. As to who becomes running mate, we should leave it to them once the party feels that is the way should go," he said.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



