Bawumia, Alan should have a gentleman's agreement - Former NPP constituency chairman

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency chairman for Fomena, Akwasi Nti Asamoah, has urged elders of the party to draw up a gentleman's agreement between the two major presidential hopefuls of the party.



The NPP is yet to decide on who leads the party in the 2024 elections. Even though other candidates have expressed their interest, the main contenders seem to be Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen



Supporters of Alan K were hoping that their candidate will lead the party following a gentleman's agreement between him and then-candidate Akufo-Addo.



But that cannot be since the Bawumia camp are set to fiercely oppose it, evidenced in the recent social media post authored by the Spokesperson for the Vice-President, Dr Gideon Boako. To say that post kicked up a storm of controversy cannot be overemphasised.



Meanwhile, supporters of Alan K have been crying foul over what they describe as unfair treatment and witch-hunting from some top-hierarchy members in the party.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM’s Me Man Nti programme, Akwasi Nti says to avoid heated confrontations in the party, there should be a gentleman’s agreement between Mr Kyeremateng and Dr Bawumia.



Per the agreement, he says, the two will be allowed to campaign but whoever loses will automatically be the running mate to the other.



"...that will be the best for the party...Nana Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor can call the two of them and reach an agreement. it can bring stability to the party; Nana Addo should be able to hand over to another NPP government and so the elders should advocate for things that will bring unity and not division...," he suggested.



