Bawku killings: Terrorists may be involved – Upper East Regional Minister

The Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu has said he suspects that jihadists may have infiltrated the town of Bawku, leading to an escalation of the conflict in the area.



The MP for the area, Mahama Ayariga has petitioned CHRAJ over the killing of some 7 persons in the area recently as he blames the military for the deaths.



But the Regional Minister and Chairman of the Security Council, Mr Yakubu says jihadists operating across the border next to Bawku are a major concern.





Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu

Picture: Daily Graphic

“It is very sad that people have lost their lives, it is something that the Council wants to know what happened. But I also want to say that these troubles in Bawku are taking too long,” he said.



Concerns By Experts



Security analyst and Chief Executive of the Security Warehouse Limited, Adam Bonaa, says the government must thoroughly probe the jihadist threat in Bawku.



Meanwhile, Security analyst and Chief Executive of the Security Warehouse Limited, Adam Bonaa, says the government must thoroughly probe the jihadist threat in Bawku.



The MP for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has also expressed fears the recurrent chieftaincy conflict in Bawku could provide a fertile ground for terrorists to invade the sub-region.



Ghana Armed Forces



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) refuted allegations that its men were killing innocent Kusasi youth and women in their homes and communities.



The army also said allegations that military personnel have seized Zoogin, a Kusasi community is false and unfounded.



GAF, in a statement, explained that information received from the National Investigations Bureau by its Operation Gongong Team early this week indicated that passengers on board a yellow KIA Grand Bird Bus with registration number AS 3672-21 travelling from Accra to Missiga were attacked by unknown gunmen around Kpawelga on the Bawku Highways.



The gunmen fired through the tyre and engine compartment of the vehicle.



Also, one KIA Rhino truck with registration number AS 7093-17 was hit and the driver of the truck, Alhassan Abdella, aged 40, from the Gonja ethnic group, sustained gunshot wounds on the left foot.



He is currently receiving treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.



Again, GAF noted that on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, gunshots were heard around South Natinga in Bawku.



A patrol team rushed to the general area of the shooting where a suspect, Abdul Malik Haruna, aged 35, from the Mamprusi ethnic group, was arrested.



He has since been handed over to the Bawku Police for further investigation.



GAF, in the statement, said it must be placed on record that based on a tip-off by the Bawku Police on the hideout of the suspects alleged to be involved in the firing incident at Bawku, troops conducted cordon and search operations together with the Bawku police at Pateleme General Area.



Three suspects, Fatau Alhassan Binda, 42; Abubakar Iddrisu, 44; and Alhassan Mustapha Binda, 33; all from the Dagomba ethnic group, were arrested in a house at Pateleme.



They were handed over to the Bawku Police for further investigations.



In a separate incident, GAF further disclosed that sporadic firing was heard around the Sabongari General Area.



A patrol team dispatched to assess the situation spotted unknown armed men at the Gozesi-Valley side in Sabongari wearing black t-shirts with black hoodies.



Troops engaged them and neutralised six armed men.



GAF said during the engagement, some armed men took cover in a mud house within the immediate vicinity to engage the team.



One of the armed men attempted to attack troops with a cutlass but was disarmed in the process.



During the operation, a local woman found with a gunshot injury on the left hand was sent to Bawku Presbyterian Hospital by troops for treatment.



GAF said it is forced to disclose these outcomes in order to dispel false information and the wrong notion that a particular group is being targeted by troops in Bawku.



GAF has assured the general public of its commitment to protecting the citizenry at all times.