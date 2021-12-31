Bawku has an overlord; respect SC ruling – Government to factions

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has called on the feuding factions in the Bawku tensions to respect the judgement of the Supreme Court on the traditional leadership in the area



“Claims that Bawku does not have an overlord and attempts to install a new Bawku Naba run contrary to the already determined position by the Supreme Court on the matter.



"The status of the Paramount Chief of Bawku has been settled by the Supreme Court of Ghana in the celebrated case in April 2003,” a statement by the Ministry said Thursday.



It added: “Indeed, judgements of the Supreme Court, the highest court of the land, are meant to be complied with and not subject to the opinions of any individuals or group to pick and choose whether to abide by the judgments or not. As a matter of fact, until or unless a decision of the Supreme Court is varied or set aside, that decision is binding on all persons.



“It is our expectation that all parties will abide by the decision of the Supreme Court and let peace prevail in Bawku. Government is resolved to ensure that persons holding offices legitimately are uninhibited from performing their roles and functions. The security agencies have been authorized to take all necessary steps to ensure law and order are fully enforced and any persons who are in breach of the peace are brought to book”.



The statement noted the Supreme Court recognises Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the legitimate overload of the Bawku area.



“The list of members of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs with its regional house at Bolgatanga states that the Paramount Chief of Bawku / the current occupant of the skin is Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka ii who was enskinned on 24th April, 1984 and thus became the President of the Kusaug Traditional Council”.