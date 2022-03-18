Bawku disturbances will be dealt with ‘decisively’ – Interior Minister

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Dery says situation in Bawku is now under control



Challenge now is to resolve cause of conflict – Dery



Military arrests 10 suspects involved in shooting of 3 soldiers in Bawku





Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has said that the security apparatus of the country will work to ensure that the current disturbance in the capital town of the Upper East Region, Bawku, is completely resolved.



According to the interior minister, although the security agencies have currently subdued the conflict in Bawku, the fundamental cause of the conflict must also be resolved, asaaseradio.com reports.



“Since we cannot tell when the events (shootings) take place, who exactly is doing it, is it a product of the ethnic conflict around chieftaincy? Is it criminal activities? Is it an extremist that has come in? We intend to deal with it decisively.



“We are not at our wits’ end. We’ve got adequately firm control; security-wise. But there is an element that we need to work on; which has to do with how do we calm the situation after we are in control to promote regular normal relationships. That brings in other agencies and the Peace Council is one of those and I also have to acknowledge that there are civil society organisations like the Peace Centre in Damango that we can use,” he said.



Dery noted that “there’s a collaborative effort among all the security agencies; the armed forces, police, immigration, and all other security agencies," to find and resolve the root cause of the disturbance.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has disclosed that it has arrested 10 suspects alleged to be involved in a shootout with its troops in Bawku which got three soldiers injured.



In a statement issued, the GAF indicated that eight of the suspects were arrested in a joint exercise with the police at Buabula and Pusiga, and have been handed over to the police while two of them who were shot are under armed guard in two different hospitals.



It further stated that the situation in Bawku is now under control and that its officers remain on high alert to deal with any situation that may arise subsequently.