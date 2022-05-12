Bawku curfew renewed after recent killings

Regional News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for the Interior has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective yesterday, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.



This comes after three persons were reportedly shot dead in what appears to be renewed clashes between some Kusasis and Mamprusis in the Old Kariama Market area of Nyatinga earlier in the week.



The government has called on the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.



Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in Bawku and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon, and any persons found with any arms or ammunition according to the Police will be arrested and prosecuted.