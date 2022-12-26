Bawku conflict: Return to Inter-Ethnic Peace Committee – Peace Council

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Peace Council has urged the Mamprusis and Kusasis to work together toward achieving lasting peace in the area.



This follows two separate disturbances which resulted in deaths.



In an end-of-year message, the Council said it will, together with its partners, continue to work closely with regional security councils “to explore opportunities for dialogue as soon as practicable and hereby appeal to both the Mamprusis and the Kusasis on the Inter-Ethnic Peace Committee to make the mechanism work for the restoration of peace in Bawku”.



“It’s in this spirit that the Council appeals to the Kusasis to reconsider their decision to withdraw from the Inter-Ethnic Peace Committee (BIEPC) and return to the forum for dialogue to resume.”



The Council said it is “disturbed by recent happenings, particularly, chieftaincy disputes in some parts of the country in the last few days that have the potential to derail the gains of peace and stability of the country.”



