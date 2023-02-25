Bawku conflict: Refrain from stoking the fire for political expediency – Queen Mothers to political parties

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

The Queen Mothers’ Foundation of Ghana is calling for an end to the protracted conflict in the Bawku area.



The Foundation wants the factions in the renewed Bawku conflict to bury their differences and allow peace to prevail.



In a statement issued and signed by its President Nana Ama Serwa Bonsu, Thursday, 23 February 2023, the Foundation expressed concern over the recent development in Bawku.



“In such situations, women, who are the backbone of economic activities, are so vulnerable to the extent of losing their livelihoods, while children are unable to attend school, thereby jeopardising their future.



“In light of the above, the Queen Mothers Foundation of Ghana appeals to the factions in the renewed conflict in Bawku to bury their differences and embrace peace to move the development of the area forward,” the statement said.



The foundation therefore advised the youth in particular “to refrain from acts of violence and not to allow themselves to be used as conduits to foment trouble.”



It urged “the traditional authorities to lead the processes of peace and reconciliation for the good of the people.



It further called on “security agencies to endeavour to maintain law and order in the area, but in so doing, they must be cautious not to infringe on the human rights of the people.



“The government must also endeavour to discharge its responsibilities to ensure the resolution of the conflict."



It also admonished “political parties to refrain from politicising the conflict or stoking the fire for political expediency. Rather, they must work together to douse the fire and restore peace.”



“We appeal to the media to help defuse the conflict and refrain from comments and publications that would rather worsen the situation,” the Queen Mothers’ Foundation added.