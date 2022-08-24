Bawku conflict: Entrenched positions making things difficult for government – Security Analyst

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Security analyst Adib Saani has stated that the entrenched position taken by the factions in the conflict in the capital town of the Upper East Region, Bawku, is making it difficult for the government to find a solution to the conflict.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the security analyst said that even though the government is doing its best, the groups that are fighting remain unyielding on their stance on who should be the overlord of the town.



He added that religious leaders in Ghana must as a matter of urgency start engaging their followers and encourage them to stop fighting.



“Until both sides embroiled in the Bawku conflict soften their stance and meet each other halfway, it will be difficult to achieve peace in the area.



"I am fully aware of Government's resolve to bring peace to the area but peace can only happen when all parties are willing to commit by softening their hard stance about who is the legitimate ruler of Bawku. Government through the National Security Ministry has galvanised immense state resources to ease the situation.



"I entreat traditional and religious to add their voices to the clarion call and appeal to the youth to lay down their arms and resort to peaceful means to address their grievances,” the statement read.











