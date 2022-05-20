You are here: HomeNews2022 05 20Article 1542425

General News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Bawku conflict: 'Enough is enough' - Fmormer Manhyia North MP calls for truce

Former Manhyia North Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Owusu Amankwah, has condemned the shootings at Bawku in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The residents at Bawku recently witnessed a clash between some agitated persons who fired gunshots in the community.

The Bawku conflict has been a bane of the country for many years.

Discussing the issue on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Collins Owusu Amankwah called for a truce in the area asserting that the residents' behavior is a potential incentive for terrorism.

Collins Owusu Amankwah also called on State authorities to intervene in the Bawku situation.

Calling for a ceasefire, he stated emphatically that "...enough is enough. The cost we are incurring on Bawku is enough. They should let peace reign . . . I feel the time is come that they, themselves, admit that [look] we can't continue like this".



