Bawku conflict: Cooperate with government to ensure peace – Akufo-Addo

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Bawku Naaba to cooperate with the government in order to ensure peace in the area.



President Akufo-Addo made the call when he received elders of the Bawku Community on Tuesday, 25 January 2022, at the Jubilee House in Accra.



The President said, “I know very well the nature of the decision that the Supreme Court took over the Bawku chieftaincy conflict… I am hoping that the Bawku Naaba will also cooperate with the government to bring peace to the area".



“The monies we spent on security in Bawku could be used to develop the place. So I asked for you here so that we can find a way to work towards bringing peace and calm and understanding to Bawku.”



Recent violence in the Bawku community has led to the death of several people including a Police Officer.



Some other persons have also been injured.



There were reports of gunshots in Bawku in the early hours of Monday, 27 December 2021 that led to the destruction of property and loss of lives.



A similar incident that occurred on Thursday, 18 November 2021, led to the imposition of a curfew on the town.



The Regional Security Council has also banned the use of motorcycles in the area and surrounding towns.