Bawku: Pregnant woman killed for refusing to offer direction to suspects

A group calling itself the Concerned Women of Bawku are demanding justice for a pregnant woman who was allegedly murdered by some unknown men in Bawku on Tuesday.



The deceased whose name has been given as Rukaya Awudu is said to have been murdered when she declined to give the directions to a certain David’s house to her alleged killers on Tuesday afternoon.



Addressing the media on Wednesday evening, Poanab Elizabeth Azonko, leader of the group described the incident as barbaric and called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of two persons who they claim murdered Rukaya.



Meanwhile, the National Peace Council of Ghana (NPC) has urged the feuding factions in the Bawku crisis to resort to dialogue in settling their differences.



On Monday 27th December 2021 reports had it that one person had been killed and several others injured after hours of sporadic shooting in Bawku in the Upper East Region.



This incident follows a similar one weeks ago which forced the government to impose a curfew in the area.



Reports say the shooting is due to demands from a faction to have the funeral of a chief who passed on 41 years ago performed in the area.



On this background, the National Peace Council in a statement said the call for peace goes particularly to the leaders and youth of both sides of the conflict.



According to the Council, it has been working with the state partners and those in Civil Society with a continued engagement with the parties through dialogue and other peaceful approaches.



“The National Peace Council wishes to call on all sides of the conflict to cease fire and seek nonviolent ways to address their grievances,” the Chairman for NPC, Rev. Ernest Adu Gyamfi reiterated in the statement seen by Starrfm.com.gh.