Bawku: One killed, three soldiers wounded in fresh gun battle

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

One person was shot dead during a gun battle between civilians and soldiers at Bawku in the Upper East Region, according to local media.



Three soldiers were also wounded in the crossfire which reportedly started early Wednesday (16 March 2022), reports Citi FM.



The security operatives were deployed to the troubled town after fresh clashes led to the death of an 81-year-old man last Monday. It is gathered that the injured soldiers have been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment.



There are reports some houses were torched but local police in the area are yet to confirm the development.



Earlier attack



The death of an 81-year-old man on Monday has triggered a murder investigation. The police said at least 18 people had been arrested and would be put before court on Tuesday (15 March 2022).



A Divisional Police Commander, Superintendent Simon Akabati had said: “At the moment 18 people have been arrested and they will be put before court tomorrow [Tuesday]. We have beefed up security and we have increased patrols in the township”.



“The curfew is in full force and it is from 8 pm to 5 am… Once you are caught breaching the laws the security will take you on. We will be doing our job as professionals without fear or favour”, he added.



A long-standing tribal conflict in Bawku has been fueling violence in the area.



No group has claimed responsibility for this latest incident but sources familiar with the development indicate that there is a heavy security presence in the troubled town which shares a border with neighbouring Burkina Faso.