Bawku Naba appeals for support for Tamde Irrigation project

Regional News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: GNA

Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area in the Upper East Region has appealed to Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the India High Commissioner to Ghana,to help complete the Tamde Irrigation project in the Garu District.



He said most residents in his traditional area were farmers, and with only one farming season in Northern Ghana, farming activities were affected as farmers could not engage in all year farming.



He said “Farmers stay idle for about seven months during the dry season, with very few months of rains during the raining season. The erratic rainfall pattern this year, could possibly lead to famine.”



The Chief said if the rainfall pattern was good this year, there would have been enough water in the Tamde dam to assist dry season cultivation of watermelon, sweet potatoes, onions, soya beans among other food crops in the area.



Naba Azoka II made the appeal when the High Commissioner called on him at his Palace in Bawku during his six-day visit to the Upper East Region to familiarise himself with the business climate in the area.



“If there could be some assistance for the irrigation dam to be completed, it will help ensure abundance of food in the area. It will also prevent most of our youth from travelling to Southern Ghana for non-existent jobs during the dry season.



“I will like to say that if the Tamde Irrigation project is completed for my people, I will be very grateful,” the Paramount Chief said.



Naba Azoka II said there was a defunct brick and tile factory at Mognore in the Bawku Municipality and appealed to the High Commissioner to consider revamping the factory to benefit the region.



He said by the time cement was transported to his traditional area, most residents, especially farmers could not afford, “But if the factory is revamped, it will help reduce the cost of building.”



The Paramount Chief said even though the Tamde Irrigation dam and the bricks and tiles factory were his priority, any form of rural enterprise cooperation with India would be appreciated, and thanked Mr Rajaram and his entourage for the visit.



The High Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Paramount Chief for the warm reception he received on arrival to his traditional area.



He said India was interested in irrigation and agro-processing among other areas in the Region, adding that they would work out possible ways to collaborate in that regard to the benefit of the Region and India.



Mr Rajaram, after his visit to the Kusaug Area, proceeded to the Kulungugu border, where he interacted with security service personnel at the border and also visited the historical bomb site of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



