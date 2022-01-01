Bawku: Mamprusi youth call for release of their kinsmen

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

The Accra Chapter of Bawku-Mamprusi Youth Association is pleading for the release of their kinsmen held in police custody.



In a statement dated 31st December 2021, the youth requested the intervention of President Akufo-Addo since all efforts for the release of their elders and kinsmen have proved futile.



They also alleged that the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery might be behind the continuous detention of their people numbering 11 in various police cells.



“If the President believes in the protection of human rights as has been touted, he should not only call his Interior Minister to order but he must also ensure that the right thing should be done and our kinsmen immediately released,” the President for the Association, Alhassan Abagre pleaded.



He continued “At this point we will like to state that this is no longer about law and order, but rather lawlessness and recklessness on the part of the state and its actors through the police and the interior ministry. We call on the general public, civil society organizations, human rights organizations and enthusiasts, the national peace council and all interested stakeholders to take note of these happenings surrounding the arrest and continuous unlawful detention of our kinsmen.”



Below is the full statement from the Bawku Mamprusi Association



BAWKU MAMPRUSI YOUTH ASSOCIATION, ACCRA CHAPTER



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



UNLAWFUL DETENTION OF OUR KINSMEN AND SOME ELDERS OF THE KING OF MAMPRUGU THE NAYIRI NAA BOAHUGU MAHAMI ABDULAI SHERIGA



31/12/2021



Ladies and gentlemen of the press.



We invite you here with a sorrowful and heavy heart that has befallen us over our kinsmen who have been arrested and are currently in custody.



Our matter is simple; our kinsmen numbering 11 men and a woman had been arrested and sent to Accra and locked up at various police cells. Our lawyers have done all that is legally possible for the police at the CID division of the police headquarter to release the suspects on bail either on police enquiry or before a court of competent jurisdiction as constitutionally required in respect of their fundamental human rights.



The police CID have failed or refused to meet their custody requirements imposed on them by the supreme laws of this country and have continued to unlawfully detain our kinsmen. They have now been held for over 72 hours without being taken to the court.



Ladies and gentlemen of the press, it is common knowledge that a person should not be detained beyond 48hours upon his or her arrest. Anything outside that is a violation of their fundamental human rights which the constitution frowns upon, especially so when the police headed by Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is seen calling his men and women to live up to the expectations of the duty imposed on them as law enforcement officers.



Yesterday even after the elapse of the 48-hour period where it was expected that they either be taken to court and charged for whatever the state believes they should answer to or grant them police enquiry bail, the Director General of the Police Criminal Investigations Department assured our Lawyers that this morning, they will be granted Police Enquiry bail. This morning however when our Lawyers went to engage the police in starting this process, the same director general of the police CID told us that he could not go through with his assurances because he was taking orders from above.



We would want to make it clear to the government or the state that our kinsmen are being treated like animals who have been caged without any rights. Our information is that the Interior Minister has turned himself into a court of law and given instructions that they (our kinsmen) should not be released. Whatever the reasons, only Ambrose Dery can tell. For someone who is not just a lawyer but also a law maker to wantonly break the law and gleefully state that he does not mind paying compensation to the detained for his negligence and using tax payers’ resources to unlawfully detain our kinsmen is most disappointing.







The Interior Minister is not above the law and must act within the laws of the country. If the president believes in the protection of human rights as has been touted, he should not only call his interior minister to order but he must also ensure that the right thing should be done and our kinsmen immediately released.



At this point we will like to state that this is no longer about law and order, but rather lawlessness and recklessness on the part of the state and its actors through the police and the interior ministry. We call on the general public, civil society organizations, human rights organizations and enthusiasts, the national peace council and all interested stakeholders to take note of these happenings surrounding the arrest and continuous unlawful detention of our kinsmen.



We have no option at this point in time than to explore the option of getting them freedom through the human rights court. As such we have engaged legal counsel to help us seek redress at the court of law. We thank our lawyers for their continued effort and pray that the Nayiri’s Elders are granted freedom.



This situation is a painful experience but at the appropriate time our Overlord the Nayiri, Naa Boahagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga along with his chiefs will address this situation.



Thank you



SIGNED

PRESIDENT

Alhassan Abagre



SECRETARY

Dr. Razak Bawumia Wuni

