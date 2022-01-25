Bawku Crises: Former Deputy Minister uncontrollably weeps on live radio

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy Minister for Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, was inconsolable when he appeared on a live radio discussion on Accra-based Adom FM.



The former Member of Parliament(MP) for Tema West constituency who was at the station to review the day’s newspapers together with a colleague from the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) was left weeping uncontrollably while contributing to the raging confusion in Bawku in the Upper East Region.



According to him, his niece who is a police officer was shot dead by unknown assailants while on a motorbike to pick her clothes from a seamstress.



“2022 January has not been good for me. On my return from Takoradi around 10 pm on Sunday, I got a call from my head of the family that one of my sisters who I helped join the police service had been shot dead in Bawku.



"That is the daughter of my aunt. She was a pillion rider and was shot. Her mother was buried not long ago. She was going to take her clothes from a seamstress. She joined the service in 2019/2020 which I facilitated. This is sad and troubling”, the former lawmaker disclosed as he broke down.



The 27-year-old policewoman was among the victims to have been killed in recurring disturbances in Bawku in the Upper East Region.



Constable Regina Dede Angenu stationed in Bawku was said to have visited a colleague but was shot dead by unknown assailants according to the former Deputy Transport Minister.