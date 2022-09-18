Bawa Mogtari ‘received’ $66k as payment for Mahama’s airfares in 2017 – Owusu-Bempah claims

General News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says former president John Mahama was paid a sum of $66,000 in 2017, which he demanded as payment for his trips abroad that year.



According to the party’s deputy communications director, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, Aide to the former president, Joyce Bawah Mugtari, provided the invoice covering those trips for payment.



The former president in a recent interview with TV3 said, the state has denied him of his entitlements compelling him to personally foot his own bills including electricity, water, medical bills, travel allowances and salaries of his backroom staff.



“The only payment that was made to me by the government [Account-General] was my salary arrears. No ex-gratia, I was paid GHC230,000 as salary arrears in 2013,” the former President stated.



His comments were in reaction to a publication made by NPP’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe alias ‘Abronye DC’ that, he [Mahama w]as paid a total of GHS14 million in 2013 as ex-gratia.



Abronye DC also claimed the former President received some GHS15 million in 2017, covering his salaries, accommodation allowances, travel allowances and salaries of his staff.



But in a latest development, the NPP’s Owusu-Bempah says the claims made by Mr. Mahama are false because, he was not denied any entitlements as portrayed.



Owusu-Bempah said the payment was made to Aide, Joyce Bawa Mugtari, who subsequently acknowledged receipt of the money. .



“As you can see on the document below, Joyce Bawa, a special aide to former President- John Mahama, on the 19th December, 2017, received and acknowledged receipt of $66,000 as reimbursement for airfare, when she Joyce Bawa herself made the request for same on 23rd November, 2017,” Owusu-Bempah told Angelonline.com.gh.



“Again, the other documentations also show that not only has the former President received vehicles from the state but also his wife, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, was allocated a vehicle as well,” he added.