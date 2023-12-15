Battle for Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Robert Nicol face off in NPP primaries

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

In the build-up to the NPP parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024, eyes will be on the fiercely contested Ablekuma West seat.



The incumbent MP since 2013, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, finds herself in a heated battle against Robert Nicol, her contender from the 2013 elections.



GhanaWeb delves into the profiles of these contenders.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful stands as a three-term Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, also holding the crucial role of Minister of Communications and Digitalisation.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful



Born on 20 October 1964, a certified legal expert, women's rights activist, and technology advocate, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful brings a wealth of experience to the table.



Beyond her political prowess, she champions the government's infrastructure program for the ICT sector, focusing on digitalization, e-government services, and fostering local tech start-ups.



Owusu-Ekuful holds a certificate in Government Integrity from the International Law Institute, Washington DC, a Project Management and Planning Certificate from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and Masters in Conflict Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.



She is a lawyer, women's rights activist, technology advocate and a product of the University Of Ghana And The Ghana School Of Law.



Robert Nicol



On the other side of the ring is Robert Nicol, a familiar face in the Ablekuma West political landscape.



Having served in various capacities within the NPP campaign teams since 2008, Nicol's dedication and contributions have been undeniable.



From his role in the Regional Finance Committee to his aspirations as a Parliamentary Candidate in the 2016 NPP primaries, Nicol has proven himself as a committed party member with an enduring work ethic.



In 2012, he was also a member of the Ablekuma West campaign team during which he worked tirelessly for the party ahead and during the general elections.



In 2016, he remained a member of the Ablekuma West campaign team where he together with other committed party members, worked assiduously to ensure the party won power during that year’s general election.



Nicol was Vice Chairman of the Regional Finance Committee and was an aspiring parliamentary candidate in the 2016 NPP primaries for Ablekuma West.



In 2020, as a member of the Ablekuma West campaign team, he worked tirelessly with other party members to ensure that the party retained power.



He has made many contributions to the party at the constituency, regional and national level.



