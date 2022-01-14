Basic schools to reopen on January 18

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the reopening of all public basic schools for Tuesday, January 18.



This was posted on the official Facebook page of the Service on Thursday, January 13.



The announcement comes as a relief to students, parents and teachers who were unsure when school will reopen after the Christmas break.



Some private schools have, however, since reopened for the current term.



Vacation was postponed for some pupils, particularly Primary 4 pupils, who took part in the maiden National Standardised Test (NST) conducted across the country on Friday, December 17, 2021.



“The extra one week will be compensated for during the next academic year to ensure students and teachers enjoy the number of weeks of vacation period,” the GES had said before the Christmas break.



