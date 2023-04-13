Basic schools struggling over gov’t refusal to disburse Capitation Grant – Apaak

Regional News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak says the Basic Schools are struggling over neglect under the Akufo-Addo administration.



According to him, the situation might cause the collapse of Basic Education if the government do not take immediate steps to salvage the situation.



“Basic Schools are struggling to fund sports activities due to government’s refusal to disburse the Capitation Grant. This is yet another example of the neglect of our public basic schools by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government,” Mr. Apaak explained in a statement.



See below communication on the current dire situation:



UPCOMING INTER CIRCUITS SPORTS COMPETITION AND MATTERS ARISING



It has come to the attention of Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS) that, the Sports and Culture Unit is prepping to organize Inter Circuits Sports Competition and has therefore charged the various Circuit Sports Secretaries to prepare their teams towards the aforementioned competitions with the key objective of selecting players to form the District Team. There is a saying in Akan “y3n kote aduro mmraa 3noa ne ahahan”.To wit, money is key in the aforementioned competitions.



It is obvious that in preparing the Circuits’ Teams, Schools usually pay or contribute monies (Affiliation Fee) but it is crystal clear that no school in the District can boast of a dime in the School’s cofers.



It is also paramount to note that most of the Heads used their own meagre salaries to cater for the Inter Schools Gala Competitions that were held last term because the Capitation Grant disbursed was woefully inadequate.



We (COHBS) wish to bring it to the attention of the Sports and Culture Unit that we love our students and wish they thrive in their various fields but we have sacrificed enough and this time our resources have been depleted therefore we are not in the position to finance any activities with our meagre salaries.



I’ve omitted the name of the District as well as the District representative of the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS) to protect him/her from victimisation.



Our public basic school system is collapsing, the sooner we all call on the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government to disburse the Capitation Grant, the better for the future of Ghana.



In Solidarity,



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member On Education Committee of Parliament