Basic school student invokes curse on classmates, teacher after being mocked at school

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A class of students and their teacher are said to have been inflicted by some mysterious diseases after one of the students in the class invoked a curse on them.



According to a report by Adomnews sighted by GhanaWeb, the curse was invoked by a 16-year-old student of St Michael Basic School at Kwahu-Akwasiho after her classmates mocked her for obtaining two marks in a class exercise.



The girl, Belinda Akua Marfuaa is said to have invoked the curse on her teacher and 36 classmates.



“Someone has invoked a curse on us in the school. Our teacher gave us an exercise and the girl obtained two marks which we mocked her. While mocking her she asked that we never get two marks in any exercise lest she summons us to the river god of her hometown. Our mistress did nothing about it,” a female student said.



According to the report, members of the class including the teacher have been inflicted with diseases following the declaration by the girl.



“Yes, as I stand here, I am sick,” the student who spoke to Adom News noted.



Another student appealed to benevolent persons and the government to help the class with resources for the performance of rituals to overturn the curse as the entire class is now living in fear.



“Because of the curse invoked on us by our classmate we are now living in fear. So we are pleading to the authorities for funds to conduct the necessary rituals to reverse the curse. We are appealing to the government and benevolent persons to come to our aid so we can reverse the curse,” the male student said.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:









Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:















GA/WA