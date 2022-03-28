Barker-Vormawor to lecture GIMPA Law students on 'Use of force'

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor will be a guest lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School this week.



According to the activist, he will be teaching GIMPA law students the subject of International Law between Monday, March 28, and Thursday, March 31, 2022, and will be teaching on the topic “Use of Force.”



“Over the course of this week, from Today to Thursday, I will be guest lecturing a Public International Law Class at the Gimpa Law School. I will be teaching the “Use of Force” in International Law,” the activist stated in a Facebook post.



The convener who is a governance advisor with significant law and policy expertise noted in his post that “I may or may not refer to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Just as I may or may not refer to that time when an Iraqi man threw a shoe at George Bush; or when someone slapped Macron.”



Known for his activism, Barker-Vormawor is currently standing trial having been charged with felony treason.



Arrested on February 11, 2022, Barker-Vormawor was granted bail by a Tema High Court after spending about 34 days in custody.



According to the police, the activist through a Facebook post had shown a clear intent to subvert Ghana’s democratically elected government and Constitution by threatening to “do the coup” himself if government’s proposed 1.5% Electronic Transaction Levy is passed into law.



