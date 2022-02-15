Barker-Vormawor returned from UK to execute coup – Detective

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

A Police detective has told a District Court that one of the conveners for #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrived in the country days ago to stage a coup.



It will be recalled that the pressure group sounded alarm bells over the arrest of their convener on Friday, February 11.



According to the group, Mr. Barker-Vormawor was ‘abducted’ when he touched down from the United Kingdom.



Confirming his arrest in a statement, the police said the lawyer and activist had been arrested in connection with a threat to stage a coup if the E-Levy is passed.



He was subsequently arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, where he was slapped with a treason felony charge.



In the statement of brief fact of the case, Detective Corporal Mark Owusu said the main purpose for which Mr. Barker-Vormawor arrived in the country was to follow through with his plan to stage a coup.



“Preliminary investigations has revealed that accused is a lawyer and PhD student at Cambridge University, UK. It has also been established during investigation that the accused for some time now has been inciting some group of persons through the social media to undertake an unlawful enterprise to usurp the executive powers of the Government of Ghana.



"Pursuant to his preparation to usurp the executive powers of the Government of Ghana, accused further published on his Facebook wall that the Ghana Army is useless and went ahead to declare his intention in a Facebook post to stage a coup if the Electronic Transaction levy [E-Levy] is passed by Parliament.



"Investigations also revealed that the said E-Levy bill is currently before Parliament and that the accused arrival in the country was in furtherance of his intention to stage a coup as declared by him, investigations continue,” part of the statement read.



