Barker-Vormawor retreats on plan to reveal details of secret meeting with Ofori-Atta, Kan-Dapaah and security capos

Barker-Vormawor arrested



#FixTheCountry convener charged with treason felony



Barker-Vormawor to make first public statement after arrest



The lead Convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor, has retreated on plans to reveal details of a secret meeting he held with some government and state security officials in May 2021.



The leader of the youth activism group who was recently arrested and has been facing a charge of treason felony has scheduled to make a public address on Monday, April 11, 2022.



As part of his address scheduled for 7:30pm on Monday, April 11, the convener in an earlier post on his Facebook page served notice that he will be sharing a post detailing a secret meeting he held with some government and state security officials.



According to Barker-Vormawor who is currently out of detention on bail, the said meeting was held at safe house in Accra and consisted of participants including himself and two lawyers, the Minister for National Security Albert Kan Dapaah, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and a General of the Ghana Armed Forces.



“In connection with my first Public statement to be streamed live on Ghfixthecountry at 7:30pm; I will be hosting a Q&A session later this evening."



“At 12pm today, I will make a post revealing for the first time details about a secret meeting that was held at a safe house in Accra between myself and two lawyers, the Minister of National Security, the Minister for Finance and a General of the Ghana Armed Forces! The meeting took place in May 2021,” he wrote.







However, in a subsequent Facebook post, the activist said he has had to rescind his decision after been adviced against it by his lawyers and persons in charge of his security as well as persons connected to the national security of the state.



“Based on the advice of those in charge of my personal security, my lawyers and other stakeholders connected with our National Security; I won’t be discussing the May 2021 meeting,” he stated.



Nonetheless, he noted that his scheduled address will come off as announced.



“The Public Statement will proceed at 7:30pm as earlier noted.

Shalom,” he noted.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor who is a PhD candidate at the Oxford University was arrested on February 11, 2022, when he arrived in the country from the United Kingdom.



His arrest according to the police was in connection with a Facebook post. The police in a statement said the activist had shown a clear intent to subvert Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and the constitutionally elected government.



In the said Facebook post, the activist said he will “do the coup himself” if parliament went ahead to approve a 1.5% levy on electronic transfers.



After spending more than 30 days in custody, a Tema High Court granted him bail following an application filed by his lawyers.



His case of Treason Felony is currently before an Ashaiman Magistrate Court which on had on multiple occasions denied him bail citing lack of jurisdiction.



According to the prosecution however, the process before the Magistrate Court is only a committal process and that the main case will be presented before a higher court.







