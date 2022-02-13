Barker-Vormawor on hunger strike - #FixTheCountry

General News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

#FixTheCountry convener arrested at KIA



Group alleges he is being held incommunicado



Police dismiss claim stating that lawyer and family have met him



Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, the detained convener of the #FixTheCountry movement has been on hunger strike since his arrest on Friday, February 11, 2022, by security operatives.



According to the movement, Police reached out to the lawyers of Barker-Vormawor late Saturday after they had refused to grant them any information about his whereabouts.



The statement titled: OLIVER ALERT: UPDATE NO. 3 was posted on their Facebook page on Sunday, February 13, 2022; and among others, disclosed that a meeting with his lawyers spanned some two hours.



Police confirmed in a statement early Saturday that the activist had been arrested because of a social media post threatening a coup. He is due to be arraigned before a court on Monday, February 14, 2022.



At about 6:30 pm today, Mr Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s lawyers received a call from the officials at the Tema Regional Command of the Police Service inviting them for a meeting.



The meeting, which lasted for about 2 hours, involved a discussion on the condition, treatment, personal liberty and the possible arraignment of Mr Barker-Vormawor.



The police also gave the lawyers an opportunity to have a word with Mr Barker-Vormawor, who has been on a hunger strike since he was accosted and detained yesterday, Friday, 11th February, 2022, by unidentified armed men.



We also wish to announce that 4 activists of the #FixTheCountry movement were also arrested for reasons which are yet to be disclosed by the Tema Regional police. They have, however, been released.



We wish to express our sincere gratitude to you, the concerned public, for your stern support every step of the way.