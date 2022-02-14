Barker-Vormawor is not above the law but Police must be fair – #FixTheCountry members

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Members of the #FixTheCountry Movement have told the Police to apply the law equally in dealing with Ghanaians following the arrest and prosecution of the Convener of the Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



The Ashaiman District Court on Monday remanded Oliver Barker-Vormawor into custody. This was after he was charged with treason felony.



Presiding judge, Eleanor Barnes denied the accused bail due to the nature of the offense citing that her court does not have jurisdiction to do same.



The judge directed the police to allow the lawyers and family members of Oliver Barker Vormawor, maximum three members, from 10am to 4pm daily.



The Police arrested him for allegedly writing on social media that he would topple the government if the E-levy bill is passed.



“Mr Oliver Baker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media platforms to the effect that he would stage himself if the E-levy bill is passed by Parliament,” portions of the Police statement said.



After the court proceedings on Monday, some members of the Movement told TV3 that “If the constitution says we are all under the same law, no one is above the law then why is that some people will be allowed to go scot free just because they are affiliated to certain political parties .



“What is it that he said that is soo serious that he is not able to speak to the media , what is that he has done that we have not heard before in this country?



“Nobody is saying Oliver is above the law , that is not what we are saying. What we are saying is the law needs to be applied to everybody, we are all not above the law.”



