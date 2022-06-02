Barker-Vormawor is an enemy of democracy – Saka Salia

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Saka Salia claims #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor wishes to destroy Ghana’s democracy.



He believes Oliver’s actions are enough for one to conclude that, “He (Oliver) is a staunch enemy of democracy. He called on Ghanaians to overthrow our democracy and said if our useless army will not do it he will.”



For the first time hearing Oliver make such comments, one is tempted to believe his coup statement was a slip of tongue but Saka Salia indicated that after his release he repeated the comment.



In a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah, Saka Salia said, “his comments and posture clearly tells us he doesn’t respect Ghanaians and thinks he can speak anyhow.”



Citing yet another example of Oliver’s recklessness, he mentioned that his (Oliver) decision to drive reckless on his way to court was uncalled for, applauding the police in executing their mandate.



“He is not the only one who has been arrested for road traffic offences. He was arrested like any other person including MPs who drove recklessly. Immediately after this he went on social media to make yet another post and now the British High Commissioner says this,” he said.



The police released a four-page document signed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, accusing the British High Commissioner of meddling in the internal affairs of the country and further instructing her to mind her own business following a tweet she made.



The High Commissioner’s tweet read; “Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…”



The police have however come under fire over the leaked document marked restricted.



Saka Salia who supports the police and believes the High Commissioner should have not commented on Ghana’s internal issues, fears this will affect the country’s image on the international scene.



He charged the police to be wary of Oliver Barker-Vormawor who is rumored to have dual citizenship. “Such a person doesn’t care what happens to Ghana and we need to be careful of him.”