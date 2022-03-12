Barker-Vormawor denies AG’s allegations of not cooperating with investigations

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

#FixTheCountry Movement lead convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has debunked the Attorney-General’s (AG) claims that he has failed to cooperate with police investigations.



The AG in a 15-paragraphed Affidavit in opposition filed at the Tema High Court on March 9, stated that the youth activist has not been corporating with investigations even when a court warrant has been granted the police.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor is on a provisional charge of treason felony over allegations that he wants to overthrow the government.



He has been in the custody of the police since February 11, 2022, when he was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport.



However in an affidavit responding to the concerns raised by the AG, Barker-Vormawor said upon being presented with the search warrant, he led the police to conduct intrusive and thorough searches at his home and all the other places that were named in the warrant.



Mobile phone search



On the issue of his mobile phone, the accused whose bail application has been fixed for hearing on March 14, explained that, when he received the warrant, his lawyers wrote to the Inspector General of Police entreating him to put in place the necessary arrangements for the search to be conducted in accordance with the warrant.



According to him, he has since filed a case challenging the validity of the said search warrant.



He assured that he will avail himself to stand trial when granted bail.



“That I will make myself readily available to go through the present criminal proceedings and as I have done and continue to fully cooperate with any investigations which this criminal process may entail.”



Portions of the AG’s documents allege that two different women had claimed to be the wife of the youth activist.



Clarifying the police allegation of directing them to a woman in the UK he claimed to be his wife, which the police said was untrue, Barker-Vormawor insists he has only one wife who lives and works in Ghana.



Portions of his affidavit in response stated that “I will at the hearing of this motion, pray the honourable court to expunge the said scandalous deposition from the court’s records.



“That one whole month into my arrest and detention (and as at the time of deposing to this Affidavit), the Respondent is yet to charge me with the offence of Treason Felony or take a statement from me in respect of that charge.



“That I am advised by counsel, and I verily believe the same to be true that the Respondent have no genuine or reasonable or probable cause for my arrest or continuous detention.



“That I am, again, advised by counsel, and I verily believe the same to be true that the offence of Treason Felony is not supported by the facts of this case (including all the depositions in the Respondent’s affidavit in opposition).



“That, finally, I am advised by counsel, and I verily believe the same to be true that this is a proper case where this honourable Court ought to exercise its jurisdiction to grant me bail pending trial and to make any other order(s) which the Court

deems fit.”