Barker-Vormawor charged with careless and inconsiderate driving

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barker-Vormawor arrested again



Barker-Vormawor arrested on arrival at airport on February 11, 2022



#FixTheCountry convener charged with Treason Felony



#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has revealed that he has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving after he was arrested today, May 17, 2022.



Oliver-Barker was reportedly arrested on his way to a Tema high court where he had a case this morning but was picked up by the police without any reason.



On a Facebook post, he however revealed he has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving.



“I have been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving. I need 2 sureties at Madina District Court wae lol. Carry your Ghana card.” He posted



He however added that he is currently “being taken to the cells at East Legon police station now.”



Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s arrest today will make in the second this year.



He was arrested and has been charged with treason felony over a coup post on Facebook said, while on the plane, he typed out what he would tell the judge and sent it to a friend before he landed in Ghana on February 11, 2022.



