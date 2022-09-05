Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke over 'silly white man' comment

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has apologised for describing Professor Steve Hanke as a "silly white man".



According to the convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, he was just being sarcastic with his description of the Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University.



He said he is currently standing trial for treason because of a similar sarcastic comment he had made.



"Apologies @steve_hanke! My people are literal people. Sarcasm doesn’t work here. I would know! I am currently standing trial for treason because of said sarcasm. One day soon, I will make a joke that eventually lands," Oliver Barker-Vormawor tweeted.





Since Jan 1, 2020, the Ghana’s #cedi has depreciated by a stunning 42.3% against the USD. Now, Ghanaians are shutting businesses down in protest. When will Pres. Akufo-Addo learn? Ghana MUST mothball its central bank & install a currency board!https://t.co/BGHsbjgXCc — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 23, 2022

Ghana is in 6th place in this week's inflation table. On August 18, I measured Ghana's #inflation at a stunning 77%/yr-more than 2x the official inflation rate of 32%/yr. To put an end to its economic death spiral, GHA must install the Central Bank and install a #CurrencyBoard. pic.twitter.com/llvnHV8dSi — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 23, 2022