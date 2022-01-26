You are here: HomeNews2022 01 26Article 1454386

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: GNA

Barber gets seven years for sodomy

The convict pleaded guilty to charges against him The convict pleaded guilty to charges against him

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 19-year-old barber to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for sodomising a 9-year-old boy.

Clinton Oppong pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced accordingly.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Tair-ima Diboro that the complainant was the victim's mother.

The convict, Oppong, stayed with his elder sister, who was a co-tenant to the complainant.

The prosecution said in the afternoon of Saturday, January 8, 2022, the convict saw the victim playing with his friends in front of their house and called the victim under the pretext of sending him on an errand.

It said when the boy went for the money from the convict, he (Oppong) then lured the victim to his room, forcibly smeared pomade on the boy's anus, inserted his penis and had sex with the victim.

The Court heard that the victim, after the incident, reported it to a family friend, who later informed the victim's mother of the ordeal.

The prosecution said the complainant confronted Oppong, and he admitted having committed the offence.

The complainant then reported the case to the Police and was issued a medical report form for the victim to be sent to the hospital for examination and treatment.

The victim was examined at Jachie Health Center, where a Physician Assistant who examined the victim confirmed the anal sex.

The prosecution said the convict admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement.

He was arraigned after investigation.

