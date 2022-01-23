Bantama robbery claim untrue - Police

Regional News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alleged daylight robbery video a music video, Police



King Waab, director invited by police to assist with investigations, Police



Ignore content of viral video, Ashanti Regional Police Command



The Ashanti Regional Police Command has stated categorically that a video gone viral on social media purported to be a recent daylight robbery at Bantama in Kumasi is untrue.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the Ashanti Regional Police command pointed out that the said robbery video was a scene from a music video shot by King Waab.



“The Ashanti Regional Police Command wish to respond to a video circulating on social media in which it’s purported that a daylight robbery has taken place at Bantama. The Command wishes to state on record that there was no daylight robbery as being purported in the video which is in circulation," part of the statement read.



“In a related development, two of such videos with someone running commentaries on them were being circulated on social media, also creating the impression that Kumasi has become unsafe ostensibly to cause fear and panic among people.

The Command wishes to appeal to the public to ignore those videos as they are not factual," it indicated.



Meanwhile, the police has invited the musician and director of the said video to assist with investigations.



