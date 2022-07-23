Bantama Market swallowed by refuse

Health News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Bantama Market has been swallowed by refuse which has been a major problem to the traders.



In an interview with Angel TV News reporter Bismark Mensah, some of the traders bitterly complained about the health implications caused by the refuse.



Traders at the market as well as other commuters shared their grievances about the current sanitation situation at the Market.



The stench at the market is terrible resulting in traders, drivers and commuters spitting all over the place, with its attendant spread of communicable diseases very plausible.



“The rubbish here is spreading diseases”, the traders expressed their fears.



They further expressed their displeasure at the delays in carting away the refuse from the market.



According to them, the refuse was usually disposed off weekly, however, the refuse truck has not been consistent lately.



Some of the traders added that the refuse truck’s last visit to the market was about some three weeks ago on a Saturday thus causing the containers filled to the brim and too weak to contain the out-pouring filth.



They also disclosed that due to the stench and the ‘dirty’ water which comes out of the large bins, trading has become difficult in the market.



“Because of the water that comes out of the refuse our customers do not buy from us anymore”, some traders lamented the impact on business.



They therefore urged the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly authorities to come to their aid by helping to evacuate the refuse dumped at the centre of the market.



“We are pleading with KMA to come and take the refuse dump at the centre of the market.”