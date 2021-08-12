Banning Okada, Aboboyaa could spell doom and increase unemployment - Riders

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some Okada and tricycle (Aboboyaa) riders have asked the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey to rescind his decision or plan to ban the use of tricycles on highways and principal streets in the region.



The riders who spoke to Rainbow Radio’s Daniel Kuntor said if the move is implemented, it would deprive them of their livelihood.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, recently met with stakeholders in various sectors to discuss the implementation of Ghana’s road traffic regulations and the specific regulation that proposes the banning of the use of tricycles on highways and principal streets in the region.



The meeting was attended by the Greater Accra Parliamentary Caucus of both NPP and NDC, Council of State Members, representatives from the Office of the Attorney General, Ghana Police Service and the DVLA in attendance.



Officials from the various Transport Unions, Ministry of Roads and Highways, Waste Management Service Providers, GUTA, Traditional Authority, Dean of all MMDCEs and Dean of all Presiding Members were also present.



The meeting was to help draw conclusions for a Bye-Law that will revive and ensure strict compliance and enforcement of the regulations.



The Road Traffic Regulations (2012) LI 2180, among other things, prohibits the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes.



The use of motorcycles and tricycles has become a popular means of transport in Accra and other parts of the country.



They are used for carting goods, and rubbish but several stakeholders have called for the use of motorcycles and tricycles to be banned.



But the riders say the move could be more disastrous than the benefits expected.



According to the riders, the decision could lead to unemployment, thus the Regional Minister must find other means in dealing with the matter.



"Banning the use of Okada and tricycles on highways and major streets is not the best. It could create unemployment. It could deprive us of our livelihoods. They have to find means in regularising our work. That is the best option, a rider said.



Another rider said, "banning the use of tricycles and Okada is terrible. It is going to be a big blow to riders. It is an avenue for jobs and banning it could deprive several young people of jobs and opportunities”.



In 2012, the use of motorbikes for commercial transport in Ghana was outlawed under Regulation 128 (1 – 4) of Road Traffic Regulations 2012, which states: “The licensing authority shall not register a motorcycle to carry a fare-paying passenger.”